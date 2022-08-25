Today’s Headlines
- Tracing fossil fuel company’s fake news sites – made to look like local media (Heated)
- Riverside County highway washed out by flash flood (Daily Bulletin)
- Planned “inland port” in Mojave will use rail, truck, and air to move freight (Freight Waves)
- CARB finishing up rules on banning the sale of new gas vehicles… in 2035 (NY Times, The Verge)
- CA legislature running up against a deadline (CalMatters)
- San Diego working on local mileage tax (CBS8)
- But also working to get around measuring VMT impacts in rural areas (San Diego Reader)
- While in Oceanside, commission rejects high-density housing project (San Diego Union Tribune)
- New Caltrain trainsets are rolling in (Progressive Railroading)
- Some US cities are quickly building extensive bike networks (not in California) (NextCity)
More headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
