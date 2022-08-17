Today’s Headlines

Dire effects expected as Mediterranean Sea heats up (AP News)

Drought is pushing power grid to the brink (Vox)

L.A. is spending billions to make climate change and transportation worse (LA Times)

L.A. needs bus-only lanes (CityWatchLA)

Safety changes coming to a freeway interchange in Marin County (MarinBike)

How BART is learning, and teaching, about early earthquake warning systems (BART)

How Oakland is replacing cops with unarmed emergency responders (Oaklandside)

California needs a red-eye train between LA and SF (SF Gate)

More on Bay Area’s universal transit pass pilot (Mass Transit)

What will the climate bill actually do? (Christian Science Monitor)

