- Dire effects expected as Mediterranean Sea heats up (AP News)
- Drought is pushing power grid to the brink (Vox)
- L.A. is spending billions to make climate change and transportation worse (LA Times)
- L.A. needs bus-only lanes (CityWatchLA)
- Safety changes coming to a freeway interchange in Marin County (MarinBike)
- How BART is learning, and teaching, about early earthquake warning systems (BART)
- How Oakland is replacing cops with unarmed emergency responders (Oaklandside)
- California needs a red-eye train between LA and SF (SF Gate)
- More on Bay Area’s universal transit pass pilot (Mass Transit)
- What will the climate bill actually do? (Christian Science Monitor)
