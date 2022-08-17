Today’s Headlines

  • Dire effects expected as Mediterranean Sea heats up (AP News)
  • Drought is pushing power grid to the brink (Vox)
  • L.A. is spending billions to make climate change and transportation worse (LA Times)
  • L.A. needs bus-only lanes (CityWatchLA)
  • Safety changes coming to a freeway interchange in Marin County (MarinBike)
  • How BART is learning, and teaching, about early earthquake warning systems (BART)
  • How Oakland is replacing cops with unarmed emergency responders (Oaklandside)
  • California needs a red-eye train between LA and SF (SF Gate)
  • More on Bay Area’s universal transit pass pilot (Mass Transit)
  • What will the climate bill actually do? (Christian Science Monitor)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

