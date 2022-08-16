Today’s Headlines

  • This country’s biggest financial threat is the cost of climate change (Fast Company)
  • The surprising oil tax included in the federal climate, er, Inflation Reduction Act (Planetizen)
  • Infrared video shows widespread gas leaks in Los Angeles (Capital and Main)
  • Reevaluating the laws that prevent safe and inclusive cycling (NACTO)
  • CA DMV may finally force Tesla to stop calling its cars “fully self-driving” (Mercury News)
  • MTC launches pilot to test universal transit pass for Bay Area (Yahoo!)
  • Oakland plans an e-bike library (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Sure, build housing, but give us transit, says Mira Mesa (ABC)
  • More on head of NHTSA moving back to California Air Resources Board (CNBC, Detroit News)
  • Denver drops two freeway expansions in favor of climate-friendly transportation (CPR)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

