Today’s Headlines
- This country’s biggest financial threat is the cost of climate change (Fast Company)
- The surprising oil tax included in the federal climate, er, Inflation Reduction Act (Planetizen)
- It’s a climate bill, but don’t call it one (Bloomberg)
- It relies heavily on incentives (Inside Climate News)
- Infrared video shows widespread gas leaks in Los Angeles (Capital and Main)
- Reevaluating the laws that prevent safe and inclusive cycling (NACTO)
- CA DMV may finally force Tesla to stop calling its cars “fully self-driving” (Mercury News)
- MTC launches pilot to test universal transit pass for Bay Area (Yahoo!)
- Oakland plans an e-bike library (Smart Cities Dive)
- Sure, build housing, but give us transit, says Mira Mesa (ABC)
- More on head of NHTSA moving back to California Air Resources Board (CNBC, Detroit News)
- Denver drops two freeway expansions in favor of climate-friendly transportation (CPR)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Streetsblog still needs a little help to close a small funding gap. Can you help us out today? Thank you for your ongoing support!