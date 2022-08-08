Today’s Headlines
- Climate crisis: Flash flood in Death Valley (Spectrum News)
- US Senate pass major climate, health, and tax reform bill (Grist, AP, NPR)
- What it means for the climate (ETF)
- Chevron refinery fire a decade ago created a new generation of activists (The Guardian)
- Public transit is in trouble – and it’s a lifeline that needs fixing (Governing)
- Using bus-mounted cameras to enforce bus-only lanes (Smart Cities Dive)
- Cargo bikes are cleaner than trucks (Cycling Utah)
- E-bikes are the better EVs (Wall Street Journal)
- Trolleys are electric too! (The Guardian)
- The deadly toll of speeding cars (LA Times)
- Tesla is lying about its vehicles’ autonomous abilities, says DMV (New York Times, Autoblog, Mashup)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Help Streetsblog meet its summer fundraising goal with a donation today. Thank you for your support!