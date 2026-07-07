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Tuesday’s Headlines

We're back...and a lot happened in four days.
11:09 AM PDT on July 7, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • CAHSRA Not Done Seeking Federal Funds (Fresno Bee)
  • Another Look at the CAHSRA PPP Consortium (Trains.com)
  • Trump Keeps Coming After California Clean Air Laws (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • SCAG Seeks Public Comment On FTIP Transpo Plan (Westside Current)
  • Muni Weekend Ridership Passed Pre-COVID Levels (SFExaminer)
  • Waymo Jammed up Muni Buses on 4th of July, Muni Apologizes for Delays (SFChronSFStandardABC7)
  • Waymo Takes “Misbehaving Team” Straight to Police (OC Reg.)
  • Looks Like Great Highway Measure to go to the Ballot Again (MissionLocal)
  • Port of San Diego Plans E-Truck Hub in National City (Union-Trib)
  • State Return to Office Mandate Begins (SacBee)
  • New OCTA Streetcar Video Shows First Own-Power Test Run
  • San Diego Restaurant Blames Bike Lanes for Closure (CBS 8)
  • Fewer Buying Premium Gas (OC Reg.)
  • 1/20 Americans Has Ridden in Driverless Car, Nearly 3/4 Say Wouldn’t Want to (Pew)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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