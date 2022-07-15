Today’s Headlines

Climate change is raising temperatures (IPCC)

Heat is deadlier than people realize (Outside)

UCLA is tracking heat waves

U.N.: Governments are choosing economics over everything else, with dread consequences for humans (Grist)

Meanwhile emissions are very costly to the global economy (Washington Post)

Air regulators created a system to let industry pollute more (Capital & Main)

Three public representatives on Central Valley air district advisory committee resign in protest over inaction (Fresno Bee)

Racial justice, pedestrian safety concerns fuel jaywalking debates (Pew)

E-bikes are changing the way people ride – and planning should keep up (BikePortland)

Appeals court could revive Uber suit against CA employment law (Reuters)

CA should stop expanding freeways, here’s why (California Bicycle Coalition)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

