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Thursday’s Headlines

Great news out of Fresno...
11:52 AM PDT on April 16, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Fresno’s Better Roads Safe Streets Ballot Measure Hands in 30k Signatures (AOL)
  • Caltrans Drops Speed Limit on PCH in Monterey (Cal Post)
  • San Diego’s Budget a Hot Mess…More on That Later (Union-Trib)
  • LAX People Mover Testing Getting Underway (LAT)
  • Here’s the Timeline for HSR Construction in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • Judge Allows LA Street Measure, Challenged by Advocates, to Stand (Bikas)
  • San Jose Makes Transit Funding Plans (EastBayTimes)
  • Rivas Secures $250K For Sidewalk/Access Project In Panorama (SFV Sun)
  • LA City Council Says LA 2028 Deceived Them (OC Reg.)
  • What Is Car Bloat? (NYT)
  • CA Ocean Water At Record Highs (LAT)
  • CA Snowpack At Record Low (KTLA)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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Headlines | Safety

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