Today’s Headlines
- Enjoying the heat? Climate change is here (IPCC)
- The Ojai Valley’s climate was perfect for citrus, but not anymore (Food & Environment Network)
- Uber broke laws, duped police, and secretly lobbied government (Guardian)
- Cruise autopilot cars “regularly” lose contact with servers, jamming traffic and trapping drivers (Wired)
- Consistent regional wayfinding may be coming to Bay Area’s disjointed transit systems (Yahoo!)
- Charges of gentrification from loss of parking threaten an Oakland traffic safety plan (Local News Matters)
- Has US hit a tipping point on EV adoption? (Bloomberg)
- BART gets $49M grant to improve access at stations where housing is planned (NBC)
- Public bathrooms may be expensive, but not having them is more costly (LA Times)
