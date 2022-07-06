Today’s Headlines

Climate change is still urgent (IPCC)

We can’t wait any longer to deal with heat waves (Treehugger)

High-speed rail opponents hope an inspector general will hamstring the program (CalMatters)

HSR in Central Valley guaranteed with bond funds (Construction Dive)

$300 million to plan for moving train tracks off Del Mar bluffs (Del Mar Times)

Bay Area transit should benefit from state budget (Railway Age)

What is the carbon footprint of the 4th of July? Bad air lingers (LA Times)

Why CA’s fossil fuel divestment bill failed (Capital & Main)

