Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change is still urgent (IPCC)
  • We can’t wait any longer to deal with heat waves (Treehugger)
  • High-speed rail opponents hope an inspector general will hamstring the program (CalMatters)
  • HSR in Central Valley guaranteed with bond funds (Construction Dive)
  • $300 million to plan for moving train tracks off Del Mar bluffs (Del Mar Times)
  • Bay Area transit should benefit from state budget (Railway Age)
  • What is the carbon footprint of the 4th of July? Bad air lingers (LA Times)
  • Why CA’s fossil fuel divestment bill failed (Capital & Main)

