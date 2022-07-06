Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is still urgent (IPCC)
- We can’t wait any longer to deal with heat waves (Treehugger)
- High-speed rail opponents hope an inspector general will hamstring the program (CalMatters)
- HSR in Central Valley guaranteed with bond funds (Construction Dive)
- $300 million to plan for moving train tracks off Del Mar bluffs (Del Mar Times)
- Bay Area transit should benefit from state budget (Railway Age)
- What is the carbon footprint of the 4th of July? Bad air lingers (LA Times)
- Why CA’s fossil fuel divestment bill failed (Capital & Main)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
