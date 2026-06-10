Skip to content
Sponsored
Safety

Wednesday’s Headlines

Big stack today...
10:00 AM PDT on June 10, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • Sen. Blakespeare/Advocates Host Webinar on EBike Safety, Tonight
  • Major Road Widening Begins in Madera County (Fresno Bee)
  • Bay Area Transit Agencies Team up for World Cup (NBCBayAreaSFChron)
  • SF Mayor Lurie to Push Muni Measure (SFExaminer)
  • USA Lets Drivers Keep Driving No Matter How Many Wrecks They Cause. (Everyone Is Welcome)
  • More on CAHSRA Contractor Team (Secret LA)
  • Steyer Concedes (SacBee)
  • US Attorneys Investigating Voter Fraud, Coming Up Empty (Union-Trib)
  • Crazy Old Man Booed by NYers Passes on Getting Booed by Angelenos (CNN)
  • CA Bill Would Prevent ICE Arrests At/Around State Courthouses (Public Press)
  • Biden Admin Created Rules for “Passive” Drunk Driving Detection. Trump Slow Walking Implementation (Love of Place)
  • FTA Dashboard Will Measure “Family Friendly” Transit Systems (Metro)
  • Crowdsourcing Helps Cities Find Broken Sidewalks (Next City)
  • Cyclist Collides with Bear (SFChron)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

CA State Budget

Legislators Urge Newsom to Restore Transit Funding as Budget Negotiations Continue

June 10, 2026
Safety

Tuesday’s Headlines

June 9, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Transbay Center

Eyes on the Street: Beale Street Bike Lane Upgrades Underway

June 8, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |E Line (Expo Line)

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Colorado Avenue Protected Bike Lanes Appear Complete

June 8, 2026
Cap-and-Trade

Team Newsom Just Created a Massive Transit Funding Crisis. Now the Legislature Needs to Fix It. Again.

June 8, 2026
See all posts