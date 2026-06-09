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Tuesday’s Headlines

From HSR in Fresno to Center-Running Bike Lanes in Oakland to Forrests in OC to Balboa Park...
9:16 AM PDT on June 9, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Rendering of the Orange Avenue Backbone Bikeway in Long Beach
  • Measure C in City of Fresno Could Be Spent on HSR Facility (Fresno Bee)
  • Long Beach Ready to Move on Protected Bikeway (LB Post)
  • AC Transit Doomsday Scenario (AlamedaPost)
  • Uber Liability Issues Spreads to Fed (SacBee)
  • Cash-Strapped San Diego Votes to Kill Balboa Park Parking Fees (Union-Trib)
  • Another Center-Running Bike Lane Planned for Oakland Safety Project? (Oaklandside)
  • Enviros Fight End to Roadless Forests (OC Reg)
  • Flock Cameras Are Killing Public Support for Camera Traffic Enforcement (LAT)
  • Fresno Considers “Entertainment Zones” (Fresno Bee)
  • So Cal ICE Terror Ramped Up One Year Ago (LAistPublic PressBH Beat)
  • What Do Semis Do When “Slow Lane” Is Closed? (OC Reg)
  • World Cup Cities Outside LA Believe Cup Will Have Long-Term Transit Benefits (Next City)
  • World Cup to Close Bike/Ped Path Behind Levi’s Stadium (EastBayTimes)
  • Urban Institute: LA, SF, Are Best US Cities for TOD

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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