Climate change is here (IPCC)

Court rules Biden’s “social cost of carbon” is reasonable – but it is still too low (Vox)

Years after houses were destroyed to build it, Lake Merritt BART station will see new housing (Oaklandside)

How modernizing payment systems improves the transit experience (Gov Tech)

Legislators propose their own budget, without payments to car owners (AP, Sacramento Bee)

Gas prices so high, people are buying bikes! (ABC)

Millbrae plans housing where high speed rail station would go (San Mateo Daily Journal)

High-speed ferry begin used on Bay routes (BayLink)

Measuring the magnetic fields of cities can explain… some things (E&T)

The poetry of public transit (Commonwealth Magazine)

