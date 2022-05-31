Today’s Headlines

Climate change is not waiting (IPCC)

USDOT grants $46m for California rail projects (Railway Technology)

SF Muni is in dire financial shape (Mass Transit)

Whoops! That was an AV, not a bike lane, that blocked a fire truck (but it was only for 25 seconds!!!) (Wired)

Why are bikes so much fun? Because they’re not cars (NY Times)

Emeryville Mayor John Bauters cares about more than just bike lanes (Route Fifty)

Startup to use e-cargo bikes for delivery, not trucks (LA Times, Bloomberg)

Compton plans TOD development near its Metro station (2UrbanGirls)

Berkeley’s housing boom (SF Chronicle)

How much of a difference did banning single-family zoning ban make in Minneapolis? (Governing)

