Traffic deaths are spiking (AP, NHTSA)

How to make cities safer for e-bikes (Bloomberg)

As traffic fatalities rise, Boyle Heights gets crosswalks (Spectrum)

Broad coalition asks Fresno to put off transportation sales tax measure renewal until investment plan can be improved (Fresno Bee)

Study: Affordable housing at TODs is the best way to support transit (HUD)

BART looks back 50 years to its earliest days

Report: How to overcome barriers preventing low-income people from adopting EVs (Ethan Elkind)

City of Alameda considers piloting a universal basic income program (Local News Matters)

Play the “spend the surplus” game (CalMatters)

CA might eliminate late fees that add hundreds of dollars to traffic fines (Local News Matters)

Urban wildlife crossings are a thing in California (New Yorker)

Don’t forget about climate change (IPCC)

The Netherlands has some ideas for adapting to sea level rise (Independent)

India used to know how to build to keep out the heat (Time)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

