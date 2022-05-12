Today’s Headlines

It’s more comfortable to be in denial about climate change (IPCC)

Cap-and-trade ain’t doin’ it (Transport Topics)

Local sales tax proposed to help fund San Diego transportation plan (10 News)

California Republicans in Congress want high-speed rail money to go somewhere else (Bond Buyer)

Hope springs eternal for rail on Geary Blvd (Mass Transit)

Specialized Bikes has an e-bike that can help replace lots of car trips (Gear Junkie)

Gas tax rebates, gas tax rebates, blah blah blah (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

