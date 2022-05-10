Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change still needs attention (IPCC)
  • Earth’s temperature could hit the point of no return in the next few years (AP)
  • Fresno bus drivers could go on strike (Mass Transit)
  • Transit agencies struggle to access funding, right-of-way (SmartCitiesDive)
  • San Jose transit workers’ vax rate surges as deadline looms (Mercury News)
  • Advocates do their own research, record hundreds of drivers doing the same thing that killed a bicyclist (Block Club Chicago)
  • Why hasn’t UC Berkeley built more student housing? (Berkeleyside)
  • Cities’ housing needs analyses are just a “paper exercise” (Daily News)
  • CA legislature approves automated enforcement – for noisy cars (Autoweek)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!