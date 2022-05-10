Today’s Headlines
- Climate change still needs attention (IPCC)
- Earth’s temperature could hit the point of no return in the next few years (AP)
- Fresno bus drivers could go on strike (Mass Transit)
- Transit agencies struggle to access funding, right-of-way (SmartCitiesDive)
- San Jose transit workers’ vax rate surges as deadline looms (Mercury News)
- Advocates do their own research, record hundreds of drivers doing the same thing that killed a bicyclist (Block Club Chicago)
- Why hasn’t UC Berkeley built more student housing? (Berkeleyside)
- Cities’ housing needs analyses are just a “paper exercise” (Daily News)
- CA legislature approves automated enforcement – for noisy cars (Autoweek)
