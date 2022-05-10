Today’s Headlines

Climate change still needs attention (IPCC)

Earth’s temperature could hit the point of no return in the next few years (AP)

Fresno bus drivers could go on strike (Mass Transit)

Transit agencies struggle to access funding, right-of-way (SmartCitiesDive)

San Jose transit workers’ vax rate surges as deadline looms (Mercury News)

Advocates do their own research, record hundreds of drivers doing the same thing that killed a bicyclist (Block Club Chicago)

Why hasn’t UC Berkeley built more student housing? (Berkeleyside)

Cities’ housing needs analyses are just a “paper exercise” (Daily News)

CA legislature approves automated enforcement – for noisy cars (Autoweek)

