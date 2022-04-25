Today’s Headlines

The climate crisis is coming for your lifestyle (IPCC)

SMART sets ambitious ridership target (Mass Transit)

Amtrak pledges to lower emissions (Railway Technology)

OCTA debuts plug-in battery buses (Mass Transit)

Transportation equity means reducing costs (GovTech)

The cost of gas vs. the cost of other transportation (Yahoo!)

The last slow street in San Diego faces opposition (San Diego Union Tribune)

Walking – even a long way – can be faster than driving (Arch Daily)

CA breaks ground on first wildlife overcrossing (AP)

