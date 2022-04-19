Today’s Headlines
- Electric cargo bikes are hauling children to school in cities (NY Times)
- Mask mandate for planes, transit voided by judge (The Verge)
- But agencies still want people to wear them (LA Times)
- LA Metro begins testing new regional subway connector (Spectrum)
- San Diego Mayor: CA must prioritize people over parking (CalMatters)
- $34 million parking garage at BART Dublin station to begin construction (Mercury News)
- CA issues climate investment report (Daily Cal)
- CA’s proposed EV regulations could be adopted by other states (Smart Cities Dive)
- LA’s eviction moratorium still in effect; judge refuses to hear challenge (LAist)
- Areas of the Central Valley are being allowed to become flood plains again (AP News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
