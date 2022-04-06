Today’s Headlines

Everything about your life will change, ready or not (IPCC)

California LAO reports on climate change effects happening now and into the future (LAO)

Can the transportation system adapt? (Yes Magazine)

How CA can shift away from car-oriented development (Planetizen)

Taking BART to San Francisco instead of driving is a deal (Mass Transit)

$400 is not enough – drivers want MORE (KCRW)

San Diego County makes transit free for people under 18 (Mass Transit)

Metrolink restores service (Mass Transit)

Even partially automated vehicles increase traffic (SSTI)

