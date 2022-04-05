Today’s Headlines
- Climate change action has been a “litany of broken promises” (IPCC)
- More investment in clean transportation needed (Transit Center)
- Bakersfield gets bike-share (Bakersfield)
- Cities must follow through on road safety plans (Bloomberg)
- Bay Area commute traffic rising (ABC7)
- Metrolink’s riders are coming back (News Observer)
- LAX reports 150% increase in travel over last year (Spectrum News)
- Bill to require free transit for students passes first committee (Pasadena Now)
- Bay Area-wide transit pass by 2024? (Mass Transit)
- People who live near transit spend less on transportation (Route Fifty)
- A bill to end housing speculation (Capitol Weekly)
- Law allowing duplexes, lot-splitting has yet to make a difference in Bay Area (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
