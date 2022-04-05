Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change action has been a “litany of broken promises” (IPCC)
    • …and we are “firmly on track to an unlivable planet” (AP, Politico)
    • Cities can do their bit (Yale)
  • More investment in clean transportation needed (Transit Center)
  • Bakersfield gets bike-share (Bakersfield)
  • Cities must follow through on road safety plans (Bloomberg)
  • Bay Area commute traffic rising (ABC7)
  • Metrolink’s riders are coming back (News Observer)
  • LAX reports 150% increase in travel over last year (Spectrum News)
  • Bill to require free transit for students passes first committee (Pasadena Now)
  • Bay Area-wide transit pass by 2024? (Mass Transit)
  • People who live near transit spend less on transportation (Route Fifty)
  • A bill to end housing speculation (Capitol Weekly)
  • Law allowing duplexes, lot-splitting has yet to make a difference in Bay Area (Mercury News)

