Today’s Headlines
- Don’t be fooled: climate change is no joke (IPCC)
- LA has the solutions for reducing traffic – it just has to use them (Zócalo Public Square)
- Van Ness BRT opens in San Francisco, and ABC7 finds plenty to complain about
- CA bill would mandate “seamless transit” in Bay Area (Planetizen)
- Why that’s needed (Transit Center)
- Testing of trainsets on new Redlands tracks to begin this week (Redlands Community News)
- Stockton launches e-bike and e-car share (ABC10)
- Every city’s bikeway network should be as dense as its carway network (Forbes)
- Guerrilla crosswalks in LA, because the city isn’t doing it (NPR)
- CARB opens ZEV truck and bus incentives; $272 million requested within 24 hours (Green Car Congress)
- These giant Ford trucks and vans are eligible for the vouchers (Ford Authority)
- 25 current CA bills on clean energy, climate (LA Times)
- Acting Governor Kounalakis signs eviction protection bill (Office of Governor)
- It extends some existing protections (AP)
- …but undercuts cities with stronger protections (Berkeleyside)
