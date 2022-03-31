Today’s Headlines

Climate change still needs attention (IPCC)

Oil industry wants to “help” CA meet its climate goals (Capital & Main)

The communities most affected by oil drilling have no say in decisions about it – and they should (CalMatters)

Available now: $400 million in incentives for clean trucks and buses (CARB)

Emeryville Mayor John Bauters leads the Bay Area towards independence from cars (Mass Transit)

BART rents out part of an empty parking lot for revenue, display of ADUs (BART)

Waymo will operate fully driverless taxis in San Francisco (The Verge)

There’s city law, and then there’s the reality of AirBnB listings (LA Times)

On Cesar Chavez Day, farmworkers ask Newsom why he won’t meet with them (Fresno Bee)

