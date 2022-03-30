Today’s Headlines
- Climate is changing, not in a good way (IPCC)
- Alternative to paying for gas: bikes and transit (KTVU)
- Berkeley tries to balance curb space uses (Berkeleyside)
- Electric on-demand shuttle to launch in Richmond on Earth Day (Richmond Standard)
- The local transit projects the feds want to fund (Route Fifty)
- Florida, other states sue to end federal mask mandate on transit (LA Times, ABC)
- …just in time for a new wave of Omicron (LA Times)
- Universal road user education is desperately needed in the U.S. (Eno)
- Fresno general plan in trouble for planning new industrial uses near low-income neighborhoods (Fresno Bee)
- Assembly Dems send a clear message that they won’t support suspending the gas tax (CalMatters)
- California reparations task force narrows who is eligible for theoretical payments (AP, CalMatters)
