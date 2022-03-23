Today’s Headlines
- Climate change: still not solved (IPCC)
- California gets a “D” grade on climate action (CalMatters)
- Time to shift into high gear to reduce transportation emissions (Capitol Weekly)
- Is cap-and-trade hurting more than it’s helping? (LA Times)
- New, longer-range electric buses coming to LA Metro (Mass Transit)
- Antelope Valley will have an all-electric fleet (Electrive)
- …18 years ahead of schedule! (Canary Media)
- Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program awards $29m to San Jose development (Mercury News)
- California is failing on homeless issues (Guardian)
- SMART allots $2.5M for Marin bike, walk paths (Mass Transit)
- Fox news really has a hard time with a bike-riding president (Road)
- Ukrainian refugee? Come on in! Black and brown people? Hold on there! (Stripes)
- Here comes Omicron BA.2 (LA Times)
