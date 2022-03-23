Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change: still not solved (IPCC)
  • California gets a “D” grade on climate action (CalMatters)
  • Time to shift into high gear to reduce transportation emissions (Capitol Weekly)
  • Is cap-and-trade hurting more than it’s helping? (LA Times)
  • New, longer-range electric buses coming to LA Metro (Mass Transit)
  • Antelope Valley will have an all-electric fleet (Electrive)
  • Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program awards $29m to San Jose development (Mercury News)
  • California is failing on homeless issues (Guardian)
  • SMART allots $2.5M for Marin bike, walk paths (Mass Transit)
  • Fox news really has a hard time with a bike-riding president (Road)
  • Ukrainian refugee? Come on in! Black and brown people? Hold on there! (Stripes)
  • Here comes Omicron BA.2 (LA Times)

