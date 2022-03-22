Today’s Headlines

Climate change is still a problem (IPCC)

Securities and Exchange Commission considers requiring companies to report climate risks (Grist)

Torrance gets $6.2 million for transit electrification, charging (Daily Breeze)

Taking a ride with a BART operator (Mass Transit)

Women pay more for transportation than men (Route Fifty)

Caltrans Director Omishakin moves up (Post News Group)

Chevron workers strike for higher pay (SF Chronicle)

Podcast: A deep dive into California’s housing goals and struggles (CalMatters)

How and where UC Berkeley students live now – before planned enrollment increase (Mercury News)

Some urbanist YouTube channels to follow (Columbus Underground)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!