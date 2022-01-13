Today’s Headlines
- How the climate change metaphor in “Don’t Look Up” could be more accurate (Heated)
- California DMV initiates a review of Tesla’s self-driving features (Washington Post, Reuters)
- Berkeley wants a ferry to SF, but it will cost money it doesn’t have – and other marina users would still get nothing (Berkeleyside)
- LA Metro to get $2.4 billion in federal grants – for operations (Patch)
- Governor’s budget: $10b for electric cars (Transport Topics)
- …and “significant” transit, rail funding (Progressive Railroading)
- Governor’s budget aligns with Bay Area priorities (The Bay Link)
- Transit news bits (Railway Age)
- Walking routes around San Diego (San Diego Magazine)
- Tolling plan for Treasure Island takes shape (SF Examiner)
