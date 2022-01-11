Today’s Headlines
- More on Governor Newsom’s budget proposal (CalMatters, Union of Concerned Scientists, Green Car Congress, LA Metro, Bloomberg)
- People riding bikes on the freeway?!? “Why oh why?” Fox News pretends to ask
- Bus lane enforcement cameras should be everywhere (Bloomberg)
- Tiny Huron is making news with its electric vehicle infrastructure (LA Times)
- More on GM’s about-face on vehicle standards (E&E News, The Verge, Transport Topics)
- California isn’t the only state investing in electric cars (The Hill)
- Goleta is installing Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons at crosswalks (Edhat)
- Caltrans is working on integrated transit fares (Intelligent Transport)
- Tesla adds a dangerous “assertive” driving mode that could break laws (Gizmodo)
- Chad Mayes is latest not to seek re-election to Assembly (Press Enterprise)
- NOAA rain modeling is out of date and inaccurate (ClimateWire)
