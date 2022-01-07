Transportation Camp Is Tomorrow It's not too late to sign up for this "unconference" taking place online Saturday, January 8

This year, Transportation for America’s day-long “unconference” Transportation Camp is focused on Washington DC, but many of the issues advocates are dealing with there are the same as in California. For example, traffic and congestion are coming back after COVID, traffic injuries are high, and the federal infrastructure bill is opening new doors for a different way of thinking about transportation.

Keynote speaker Kim Lucas, Acting Director of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, will discuss some of what that city is up to. That work includes a recently launched Universal Basic Mobility pilot program—”like universal basic income, but for transportation”— similar to a program Oakland is testing right now.

As an “unconference,” Transportation Camp relies on participants who have questions, insight, and curiosity, because the “sessions” are created and guided by attendees. It can be a lot of fun, as well as a chance to listen in on what other people are working on around the country and especially on the East Coast to improve transportation for all.

Some of the sessions that have been suggested already are:

Road Pricing: How Managing Demand for Driving in DC Can Advance Equity, Mobility, Sustainability, and Growth

Urban Highways should be Designed, not Engineered

Transit Equity Day Live!

Customer Service in Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

What does the E really mean?

The Law as a Tool

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Safety Provisions: A Trail Guide—How We Got There & Where We’re Going Next

Pedestrianizing the Suburbs?

A Quarter of Us Can’t Drive: How BIPOC & Disabled Nondrivers Will Change Transportation

Register today and propose a session on a topic that interests you.