Today’s Headlines

The world’s largest PR company, Edelman, makes millions promoting climate destruction (Heated) And will not walk away from oil industry clients (NY Times)

Oil industry and labor are fighting California climate policy (Grist)

It’s time to enforce “parking cash-out” (SPUR)

“Data-driven” doesn’t always equal “better” (Next City)

Invest in walking and cycling for sustainable cities (The City Fix)

Outgoing Congressman DeFazio to safe streets advocates: Keep at it (Bloomberg)

The American obsession with speeding (Slate)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

