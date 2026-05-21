State Announces $540 Million in New Infrastructure Investments

Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office fired off a press release celebrating $540 million in approved infrastructure grants. Since a large portion of the Governor’s communications is aimed at trolling President Donald Trump, the release proclaimed the grants were a part of “Infrastructure Week,” a reference to the first Trump Administration’s regular declarations of “this is Infrastructure Week,” and then not actually focusing on anything related to infrastructure during said week.

“California is undertaking one of the largest transportation modernization efforts in the nation – repairing aging roads and bridges, building world-class transit and freight, expanding public transit, and leading the technological future. Investments like these drive our economic growth and create thousands of good-paying jobs,” explains Newsom, before pivoting to his favorite topic. “While Donald Trump is trying to put America in reverse, the Golden State is building a more connected, more sustainable, and more innovative place for all.”

But if Newsom’s office wanted to take a poke at the President’s failed Infrastructure Weeks, he shouldn’t have done it in a press release that’s just a summary of a California Transportation Committee meeting that actually happened last week? Especially since the rest of this week is just a normal week…unless there’s a super secret surprise coming tomorrow.

Taking out the political sniping, what do the grants actually fund?

To be fair to Newsom, Trump really, really, deserves to be mocked for Infrastructure Week.

What the Grants Actually Fund

According to the governor’s office, the funding package includes investments in “highway safety, rail and transit improvements, climate resilience, and roadway rehabilitation statewide.” But documents approved by the CTC show that a lot of the funding is being spent on disaster preparation and repair. You can read the full documents from last week’s meeting here, or Streetsblog pulled out pages related to the new project funding here.

The May amendments to California’s State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) added 43 new emergency and safety projects totaling more than $173 million, much of it driven by storm damage from the winter of 2025-26. Many of the projects read less like long-term infrastructure planning and more like triage.

In Humboldt, Mendocino, Sonoma, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Cruz Counties, repeated atmospheric rivers and heavy winter storms triggered landslides, embankment failures, sinkholes, roadway collapses, flooding, and drainage failures. The state is now scrambling to stabilize slopes, replace culverts, reinforce bridges, and rebuild damaged roadways before the next rainy season arrives.

On the North Coast, multiple projects along U.S. Route 101 and California State Route 1 are directly tied to storm damage and erosion. Near Elk in Mendocino County, heavy winter rains caused a landslide that blocked both lanes of traffic and threatened roadway stability. Caltrans plans to spend more than $7 million removing slide material, stabilizing slopes, and repairing the roadway.

Farther south near Monte Rio in Sonoma County, a January slipout caused by saturated soil and runoff forced one-way traffic controls on California State Route 116. Repairs there are expected to cost nearly $11 million.

In Santa Barbara County, a series of winter storms caused widespread mudslides, sinkholes, flooding, and drainage failures along U.S. Route 101 near Goleta. The cleanup and repair work will cost roughly $7.8 million.

Los Angeles County’s projects may be the clearest example of how climate disasters are compounding existing infrastructure problems.

Along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, several projects are tied either directly or indirectly to the aftermath of the 2025 Palisades Fire and subsequent storms. One $15 million project near Topanga Canyon will reconstruct embankments and repair pavement after winter storms worsened damage initially triggered in 2023 and exacerbated by delays following the fire. Another project on California State Route 27 in Topanga Canyon addresses drainage failures and debris flows worsened after the fire stripped vegetation from hillsides.

Elsewhere in Southern California, stormwater runoff damaged retaining walls along U.S. Route 101 in Hollywood, while winter storms caused slope failures near Sun Valley and roadway collapse risks along California State Route 39 in the San Gabriel Mountains.

One project near Davenport in Santa Cruz County notes that “king tides coastal scour” caused major embankment loss along the coast. Another in San Mateo County describes how heavy storms disconnected underground culverts and destabilized pavement near Half Moon Bay.

Even urban freeway infrastructure is showing signs of stress. In Oakland, water intrusion damaged electrical systems inside the Caldecott Tunnel during a December rainstorm, forcing lane closures and emergency repairs costing more than $4 million. In San Jose, flooding disabled tunnel drainage pumps on Interstate 880, requiring immediate replacement to avoid future shutdowns.

At the same time, the package also includes several traditional highway safety projects, including new roundabouts in Stockton and Poway and safety improvements along Route 99 in Sutter County. These projects are intended to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes.

There are also some investments aimed at ecological restoration and multimodal infrastructure. Several North Coast projects include fish passage improvements, drainage rehabilitation, and pedestrian and bicycle upgrades. But these projects remain a relatively small portion of the overall package compared to the sheer scale of emergency stabilization work.

The state has spent years promoting climate resilience and adaptation planning, yet the SHOPP amendments read like a catalog of vulnerabilities across the highway system: coastal erosion, post-fire debris flows, aging drainage systems, bridge scour, unstable slopes, and flooding-prone corridors.

But There Were Some Highlights

The release does point out some specific projects that rise to the lofty rhetoric. Those highlights include:

A few noteworthy investments include: