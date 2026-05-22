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See You Tuesday

Hi everyone,
8:11 AM PDT on May 22, 2026
See You Tuesday
Selfie after yesterday's Police Activities League fundraiser 5k in Santa Monica.

Hi everyone,

I’m traveling with the family this weekend to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for a marathon. As a result, what you see is what you get for Streetsblog California until Tuesday. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend, and I’ll see you on the other side.

All the Best,

Damien

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