Predictions for bikes and the bike industry in 2022 (Bicycle Retailer)

Legislators argue over whether to spend surplus on infrastructure or rebates (Bakersfield.com)

The incoherence of the infrastructure bill (Prospect)

Four California coalitions are finalists for $100m Build Back Better grants (Senator Feinstein)

CA proposes big changes to rooftop solar incentives at behest of utilities (LA Times) Solar industry cringes (KPBS) The changes would make rooftop solar possible only for the rich (CalMatters)

Get used to the “new normal” of climate change (Washington Post)

