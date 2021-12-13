Today’s Headlines
- L.A. can no longer afford to push bikes and buses aside (LA Times)
- Pasadena’s streets are fast and fatal (Colorado Boulevard.net)
- DMV on the hot seat because of its lax approach to regulation Tesla, and AVs (LA Times)
- Asm Garcia proposes bill to ban freeway expansions through disadvantaged communities (LA Times)
- SANDAG approves regional plan, without mileage tax (Time of San Diego)
- The other big tax expectations in SANDAG’s plan (Patch)
- California will finally require smog checks for heavy-duty trucks (Phys.org)
- People are moving to Bakersfield (NY Times)
- Researchers study Pamplona’s running of the bulls to understand human movement (ABC)
- Get ready to start composting that food waste (LA Times)
- How reuse systems can impact cities (GreenBiz)
- How the world could reduce plastic production (Grist)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.