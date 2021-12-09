Today’s Headlines
- Note to store owners: Not all holiday shoppers drive (Bloomberg)
- UT Editorial Board calls SANDAG regional plan “pie in the sky” (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Piedmont safe streets plan recommended for adoption (East Bay Times)
- Santa Maria transit to see service improvements (Santa Maria Times)
- Restaurant industry opposes San Diego plan to ban new drive-through restaurants near transit (Mass Transit)
- Cold weather brings bad air to Bay Area as people fire up their fireplaces (Berkeleyside)
- Emeryville is one of the few cities surpassing housing goals (SF Chronicle)
- CARB considers changes to Low Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS) program (National Law Review)
- Google says it will build housing on top of future BART station in San Jose (Mercury News)
- Biden administration targets roads built to divide communities (E&E)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
