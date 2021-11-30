Today’s Headlines

Car-free transportation gets a boost from RAISE grants (CityLab)

How growing inequity threatens sustainability (GreenBiz)

Climate refugees are not a foreign element (Politico)

Knowing their pollution is killing people doesn’t mean they have to do anything about it (ProPublica)

Caltrain’s new electric trainsets get a test ride… in Colorado (Mass Transit)

Berkeley ends its lackadaisical “Healthy Streets” program (Daily Californian)

Transportation infrastructure is already feeling climate change, and most state DOTs are moving too slow on it (Washington Post)

Yes, demand will stress the power grid. But climate change is a bigger threat (NPR)

Tripling bike use in London (and elsewhere) would save lives, create jobs, bring huge economic dividends (Forbes)

Report: All these new bicyclists are here to stay (SmartCitiesDive)

The roadway expansion paradox: People “demand” roads but won’t pay for them (Planetizen)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.