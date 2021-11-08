Today’s Headlines

In Sacramento – and everywhere – drivers are killing people walking at alarming rates (KCRA)

What’s in the infrastructure bill that just passed: roads, transit, internet (LA Times, KCRA) CA, Bay area expected to benefit (KTVU, Mercury News) But bill doesn’t address transportation emissions (Politico) Also, it calls for developing “wearable tech” to make bike riders and walkers “visible” to AVs (Forbes)

Final EIR released for high-speed rail route between Bakersfield and LA (CAHSRA)

Will Fresno County continue paying to build suburban sprawl? (Fresno Bee)

Fresno area residents need transit (Fresno Bee)

Cap-and-trade: All companies met emissions caps requirements (Yahoo!)

South Coast AQMD approves new refinery rule calling for emission reductions (NRDC)

Rejected affordable housing development in SF will loom in upcoming Assembly race (SF Chronicle)

Berkeley grapples with how much housing to build at BART station (Berkeleyside)

Where did all the public bathrooms go? (Bloomberg)

