Mountain View to permanently open its main street to pedestrians (Mercury News)

City of Sacramento pays millions after car driver hits two people (Sacramento Bee)

Lower speed limits could be coming (LAist)

Ports of LA and Long Beach will operate 24-7 to clear out that backlog (LA Times)

Legislators cast doubts on high speed part of high-speed rail (AP) And pundits amplify the doubts (CalMatters) Meanwhile, in Italy, high-speed rail replaces plane trips (CNN)

CalEPA releases update of CalEnviroScreen

LA is planting small forests (LA Times)

Thought experiment show climate solutions “hiding in plain sight” (Fast Company)

