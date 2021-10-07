Today’s Headlines
- Why California might decriminalize jaywalking: Podcast (LA Times)
- A deep dive into years of bike-share data (The Conversation)
- Fossil fuels are astonishingly harmful, in a myriad of ways (LA Times)
- A history of California’s offshore oil drilling (LA Times)
- Extreme heat is deadly, but California undercounts deaths caused by it (LA Times)
- Sacramento County’s climate plan doesn’t live up to its name (Sacramento Bee)
- Líderes Campesinas speak out about health hazards in California’s fields (NRDC)
- Biden administration to restore climate criteria to NEPA (NY Times)
- It’s Pedestrian Safety Month! So remember, drivers, you too “can share responsibility for safety” (National Road Safety Foundation)
- Orphaned by COVID (AP News)
