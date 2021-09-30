Today’s Headlines

City leaders are still debating scooter regulations (SmartCitiesDive)

The bus should be free (NextCity)

Financing plan for Vegas-to-LA rail also relies on federal infrastructure bill (Bloomberg)

Can we learn from other’s mistakes? How a truck driver shortage contributed to panic buying in the UK (Transport Topics)

California eviction moratorium coming to an end: FAQ (CalMatters)

Businesses face eviction too (SF Chronicle)

SF Assemblymember Chiu, Chair of Housing and Community Development, to become SF City Attorney; replacement candidates are coming forward (SF Chronicle)

Housing justice relies on a strong CEQA (CalMatters)

The wild west of carbon credits (Seed World)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

