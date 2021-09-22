Today’s Headlines

The environmental justice of L.A. County’s ban on oil wells (Bloomberg)

What if Congress helped bicycle riders, not drivers? (Slate)

Is the U.S. becoming more bike friendly? (National Geographic)

Bicycle Diaries: Riding with David Byrne’s band (NY Times)

Report: Net Zero transportation will cost Asia $$$$ (but what would it cost to NOT do it?) (CNBC)

You really need to cut water use (Mercury News, LA Times, CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

