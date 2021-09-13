Today’s Headlines

Report: Climate-friendly transportation planning makes economic sense (Colorado Public Radio)

US lawmakers to vote this week on transit, high-speed rail funding (Reuters, Washington Post)

Research on pedestrian movements wins IgNobel prize (Expatica)

How to end the American dependence on driving (Vox)

San Jose considers dropping minimum parking requirements (Patch)

Woman sues SF over parking ticket, saying chalk violates her rights (SF Chronicle)

Oakland to get CHP help to “crack down” on speeding, reckless driving (Mercury News)

Homeless “sweep” in Berkeley did not mean everyone there got housing (CapRadio)

Why Berkeley’s mayor changed his mind on housing (Business Insider)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

