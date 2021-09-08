Today’s Headlines

San Diego pledged to reduce car use – so why is it still widening freeways? (KPBS)

Oil companies drop lawsuit to force CA to “consider the benefits of natural gas” in climate policies (LA Times)

Long-stalled pedestrian bridge in Santa Rosa may not be quite dead (Press Democrat)

In-car infotainment is a big distraction (Slate)

No snow on Mt Shasta means rivers of mud quickly changing the landscape (LA Times)

A park? Or an off-road vehicle area? State moves toward the former (SF Chronicle)

Some Alameda County transportation projects that just got state funding (Pleasanton Weekly)

A look at Spain’s high-speed rail network (CNN)

Low vaccination rates in the Central Valley contribute to hospitals overwhelmed with COVID cases (LA Times)

