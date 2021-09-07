Today’s Headlines

People of color are dying from traffic violence at a much higher rate (LA Times)

Legislature, Newsom hit pause on negotiating release of bond funds for high-speed rail (LA Times)

Palmdale awarded $5.2m to fix gaps in sidewalks – and $147m for a freeway (Antelope Valley Press)

Safety stop bill moves forward, and KPIX finds people, including bicyclists, to misunderstand it, on cue (KPIX)

Watsonville gets an electric Metro route with free fares for a year (Lookout)

Muni route in superhero movie is one Chinatown residents have wanted for years (KQED)

South Pasadena to redirect grant funds towards street safety improvements (South Pasadenan)

Bill to require autonomous vehicles to be electric passes CA legislature (GovTech)

Bicycles paved the way (Sonoma County Gazette)

Gentrification is not what we think (Vox)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

