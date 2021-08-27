Today’s Headlines

  • CA legislature passes bills allowing some denser development in single family zones (NY Times)
  • Maps visualize what has been lost by cramming highways through cities (Bloomberg)
  • Cities are allowing cars to reclaim streets from pedestrians (QZ)
  • Carbon pricing alone won’t solve the climate crisis (BylineTimes)
  • Bakersfield wants a Transformative Climate Communities grant, but needs public input. By Friday (KGET)
  • A shortage of school bus drivers is another thing hampering the return to school (CBS8)
  • San Francisco about to roll out the nation’s first hydrogen powered ferry (SF Examiner)
  • CHP to run an enforcement campaign in Mendocino, Humboldt areas (Lake County News)
  • Denmark, Costa Rica seek agreement on ending reliance on fossil fuels (Reuters)
  • Climate refugees are being forgotten – it could be any of us (Guardian)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF