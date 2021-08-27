Today’s Headlines

CA legislature passes bills allowing some denser development in single family zones (NY Times)

Maps visualize what has been lost by cramming highways through cities (Bloomberg)

Cities are allowing cars to reclaim streets from pedestrians (QZ)

Carbon pricing alone won’t solve the climate crisis (BylineTimes) The whole capitalist enterprise can’t do it (Jacobin Magazine)

Bakersfield wants a Transformative Climate Communities grant, but needs public input. By Friday (KGET)

A shortage of school bus drivers is another thing hampering the return to school (CBS8)

San Francisco about to roll out the nation’s first hydrogen powered ferry (SF Examiner)

CHP to run an enforcement campaign in Mendocino, Humboldt areas (Lake County News)

Denmark, Costa Rica seek agreement on ending reliance on fossil fuels (Reuters)

Climate refugees are being forgotten – it could be any of us (Guardian)

