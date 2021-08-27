Today’s Headlines
- CA legislature passes bills allowing some denser development in single family zones (NY Times)
- Maps visualize what has been lost by cramming highways through cities (Bloomberg)
- Cities are allowing cars to reclaim streets from pedestrians (QZ)
- Carbon pricing alone won’t solve the climate crisis (BylineTimes)
- The whole capitalist enterprise can’t do it (Jacobin Magazine)
- Bakersfield wants a Transformative Climate Communities grant, but needs public input. By Friday (KGET)
- A shortage of school bus drivers is another thing hampering the return to school (CBS8)
- San Francisco about to roll out the nation’s first hydrogen powered ferry (SF Examiner)
- CHP to run an enforcement campaign in Mendocino, Humboldt areas (Lake County News)
- Denmark, Costa Rica seek agreement on ending reliance on fossil fuels (Reuters)
- Climate refugees are being forgotten – it could be any of us (Guardian)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF