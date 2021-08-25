Today’s Headlines

  • CTC allocates $1.4B for highways, bridges, other infrastructure (Transport Topics)
  • The US needs to get on track with high-speed rail (GreenBiz)
  • Winners of the infrastructure bill: Highways planned 50 years ago (E&E)
  • We don’t need new highways, we need to fix what we have that is growing old (Governing)
  • But what most needs federal support is transit operations (CommonWealth)
  • Study: Bike lanes have not been causing displacement (Planetizen)
  • In Oakland, planning from the grassroots level upward (Next City)
  • California’s emergency energy back-up plan could undo years of climate work (Canary Media)
  • CA legislative leaders ask CARB to revisit offsets (ProPublica)
  • Buried under California beaches: nuclear waste (The Guardian)
  • State auditor: Housing dept mismanaged federal funds for homeless residents (LA Times)
  • Gig worker fight back in courts (CalMatters)

