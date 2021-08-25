Today’s Headlines
- CTC allocates $1.4B for highways, bridges, other infrastructure (Transport Topics)
- The US needs to get on track with high-speed rail (GreenBiz)
- Winners of the infrastructure bill: Highways planned 50 years ago (E&E)
- We don’t need new highways, we need to fix what we have that is growing old (Governing)
- But what most needs federal support is transit operations (CommonWealth)
- Study: Bike lanes have not been causing displacement (Planetizen)
- In Oakland, planning from the grassroots level upward (Next City)
- California’s emergency energy back-up plan could undo years of climate work (Canary Media)
- CA legislative leaders ask CARB to revisit offsets (ProPublica)
- Buried under California beaches: nuclear waste (The Guardian)
- State auditor: Housing dept mismanaged federal funds for homeless residents (LA Times)
- Gig worker fight back in courts (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF