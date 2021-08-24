Today’s Headlines
- The federal infrastructure bill doesn’t do enough for public transit (Vox)
- “Reconciliation” may be a chance to fix the infrastructure bill (RollCall)
- Illegal trash dumping is out of control (SF Chronicle)
- Climate change is partly an infrastructure problem (The Conversation)
- A roundabout to go in where Hwy 156 meets Hwy 25 in San Benito County (BenitoLink)
- Here’s where you are not allowed to be unhoused in L.A. (Vice)
- Bakersfield police agree to some oversight, but deny charges of bad policing practices (AP News)
- Santa Cruz police flip out over a lot of bike riders having a great time (KION)
- Oh, dear, there’s an “epidemic” of electric mountain bikes (Press Democrat)
- Uh oh. People have discovered that work is not the answer (NY Times)
- Two CA housing bills are incremental, but could help with housing, wealth inequality (CalMatters)
- Sports arenas’ roles in California’s housing crisis (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF