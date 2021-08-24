Today’s Headlines

The federal infrastructure bill doesn’t do enough for public transit (Vox)

“Reconciliation” may be a chance to fix the infrastructure bill (RollCall)

Illegal trash dumping is out of control (SF Chronicle)

Climate change is partly an infrastructure problem (The Conversation)

A roundabout to go in where Hwy 156 meets Hwy 25 in San Benito County (BenitoLink)

Here’s where you are not allowed to be unhoused in L.A. (Vice)

Bakersfield police agree to some oversight, but deny charges of bad policing practices (AP News)

Santa Cruz police flip out over a lot of bike riders having a great time (KION)

Oh, dear, there’s an “epidemic” of electric mountain bikes (Press Democrat)

Uh oh. People have discovered that work is not the answer (NY Times)

Two CA housing bills are incremental, but could help with housing, wealth inequality (CalMatters)

Sports arenas’ roles in California’s housing crisis (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF