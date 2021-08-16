Today’s Headlines
- Hundreds protest reopening of Great Highway in SF to cars (KRON4)
- Foothill Gold Line is more than a quarter complete (Patch)
- San Jose’s light rail is still out of service, making returning student commutes much harder (Patch)
- New coalition in San Diego focused on speeding up transition to electric transportation (California News Times)
- HSR authority to discuss Bakersfield-to-Palmdale route this week (Tehachapi News)
- E-cargo bikes are faster than delivery vans, by a lot (Electrek)
- The consequences of cars – and of celebrating classic cars for a week in Monterey County (Monterey County Weekly)
- New US Bicycle Route designations, including in California (Lonely Planet)
- What if the Newsom recall succeeds? (CalMatters)
