Today’s Headlines

  • Hundreds protest reopening of Great Highway in SF to cars (KRON4)
  • Foothill Gold Line is more than a quarter complete (Patch)
  • San Jose’s light rail is still out of service, making returning student commutes much harder (Patch)
  • New coalition in San Diego focused on speeding up transition to electric transportation (California News Times)
  • HSR authority to discuss Bakersfield-to-Palmdale route this week (Tehachapi News)
  • E-cargo bikes are faster than delivery vans, by a lot (Electrek)
  • The consequences of cars – and of celebrating classic cars for a week in Monterey County (Monterey County Weekly)
  • New US Bicycle Route designations, including in California (Lonely Planet)
  • What if the Newsom recall succeeds? (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF