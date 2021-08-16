Today’s Headlines

Hundreds protest reopening of Great Highway in SF to cars (KRON4)

Foothill Gold Line is more than a quarter complete (Patch)

San Jose’s light rail is still out of service, making returning student commutes much harder (Patch)

New coalition in San Diego focused on speeding up transition to electric transportation (California News Times)

HSR authority to discuss Bakersfield-to-Palmdale route this week (Tehachapi News)

E-cargo bikes are faster than delivery vans, by a lot (Electrek)

The consequences of cars – and of celebrating classic cars for a week in Monterey County (Monterey County Weekly)

New US Bicycle Route designations, including in California (Lonely Planet)

What if the Newsom recall succeeds? (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF