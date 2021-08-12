Today’s Headlines

  • Silicon Valley Bike Coalition Online Summit Happening NOW and Tomorrow (EventBrite)
  • Laura Friedman Kicks Off the Event (SVBike/Twitter)
  • Access to Essential Jobs Improved (MassTransit)
  • Survey Supports Making Whittier Car-Free Streets Permanent, Council Divided (Whittier Daily News)
  • Long Beach Accepts Metro Donation Of Bike-Share Hubs (LB Post)
  • Commentary: Enough Renderings, Start Building San Jose’s New Downtown (EastBayTimes)
  • Popular Urban Trail in Irvine Gets Funding for Completion (OC Register)
  • Road Rage Driver Drove Back Three Times to Hit Man (Fresno Bee)

Infrastructure Bill Analysis:

  • Dems Sacrificed Ambitious Ideas to Win Republican Votes (Politico)
  • Lacks Boldness to Address Inequality and Climate Crisis (Transportation for America)
  • Rail Funding higher, But Not as High 1980s or Other Developed Countries (Urban Institute)
  • High-Speed Rail Largely Left Out (HuffPost)

