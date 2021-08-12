Today’s Headlines
- Silicon Valley Bike Coalition Online Summit Happening NOW and Tomorrow (EventBrite)
- Laura Friedman Kicks Off the Event (SVBike/Twitter)
- Access to Essential Jobs Improved (MassTransit)
- Survey Supports Making Whittier Car-Free Streets Permanent, Council Divided (Whittier Daily News)
- Long Beach Accepts Metro Donation Of Bike-Share Hubs (LB Post)
- Commentary: Enough Renderings, Start Building San Jose’s New Downtown (EastBayTimes)
- Popular Urban Trail in Irvine Gets Funding for Completion (OC Register)
- Road Rage Driver Drove Back Three Times to Hit Man (Fresno Bee)
Infrastructure Bill Analysis:
- Dems Sacrificed Ambitious Ideas to Win Republican Votes (Politico)
- Lacks Boldness to Address Inequality and Climate Crisis (Transportation for America)
- Rail Funding higher, But Not as High 1980s or Other Developed Countries (Urban Institute)
- High-Speed Rail Largely Left Out (HuffPost)
