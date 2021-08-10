Today’s Headlines

Climate Report Shows Fossil Fuel Usage Needs to Crash (LAT)

New Transit Lanes Completed in S.F. (IntelligentTransport)

More on Free Muni Youth Program (KALW)

Sac’s Answer to Dangerous Broadway Corridor? Remove the Cars (SacBee)

CicLAvia Returns This Weekend (Fox11)

CA Fire “Season” Set To Be Most Destructive Ever (LAist)

Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Poised for a Senate Vote, Sending it to the House (CNN)

Partisanship Made Negotiations More Contentious than Usual (NBC News)

Euros Infrastructure Approach Highlights US’s Shortfalls (SBUSA)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

National Headlines at Streetsblog USA