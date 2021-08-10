Today’s Headlines
- Climate Report Shows Fossil Fuel Usage Needs to Crash (LAT)
- New Transit Lanes Completed in S.F. (IntelligentTransport)
- More on Free Muni Youth Program (KALW)
- Sac’s Answer to Dangerous Broadway Corridor? Remove the Cars (SacBee)
- CicLAvia Returns This Weekend (Fox11)
- CA Fire “Season” Set To Be Most Destructive Ever (LAist)
- Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Poised for a Senate Vote, Sending it to the House (CNN)
- Partisanship Made Negotiations More Contentious than Usual (NBC News)
- Euros Infrastructure Approach Highlights US’s Shortfalls (SBUSA)
