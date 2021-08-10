Today’s Headlines

  • Climate Report Shows Fossil Fuel Usage Needs to Crash (LAT)
  • New Transit Lanes Completed in S.F. (IntelligentTransport)
  • More on Free Muni Youth Program (KALW)
  • Sac’s Answer to Dangerous Broadway Corridor? Remove the Cars (SacBee)
  • CicLAvia Returns This Weekend (Fox11)
  • CA Fire “Season” Set To Be Most Destructive Ever (LAist)
  • Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Poised for a Senate Vote, Sending it to the House (CNN)
  • Partisanship Made Negotiations More Contentious than Usual (NBC News)
  • Euros Infrastructure Approach Highlights US’s Shortfalls (SBUSA)

