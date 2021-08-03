Today’s Headlines

  • BART Service at Near-Normal Levels (SFChron)
  • Return of the San Francisco Cable Cars (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • $2.6M Bikeway Proposed In Whittier Narrows Area (Whittier Daily News)
  • La Verne Looks To Build Bike/Ped Bridge From Station To Fairplex (SGV Tribune)
  • West Hollywood Walkable, But Not For Disabled Folks (WeHoVille)
  • 1/2 of California Under Mask Mandate (SacBee)
  • Long Beach Prepares for Return of Grand Prix (LB Post)
  • Why SoCal Is the New “EV Mecca” (OC Register)
  • Schumer Fast-Tracking 2,700-Page Infrastructure Bill, Calling for Vote within Days (Associated Press)
  • Transit Advocates Say $39 Billion Devoted to Transit Not Enough (The Hill)

